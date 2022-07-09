2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $299,000

Brand new excellently constructed home with 1,750 square feet with bright open floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with easy potential to add a door to make the 3rd bedroom on the main level private. Attached 430 square foot garage, with covered front porch, deck and plenty of backyard space. The kitchen has most appliances included including the microwave, dishwasher & range/stove. Beautiful warm wood flooring and neutral grey and white colors throughout will match all of your furniture and decor. Enter on the ground level through the garage or from the front porch to a large bonus room and full bathroom. Head upstairs to the open kitchen and dining area with pantry and door leading to your deck overlooking the backyard. Kitchen is open to the living room which has a nook perfect for a play/toy area or desk for home office. Primary suite and 2nd bedroom and bathroom lie just off of the living room. There is potential for a 3rd bedroom on the ground level. Located just off of Route 250 you are on a small street with few houses, and has easy access to Route 64. Come see it today or miss out!