Brand new excellently constructed home with 1,750 square feet with bright open floor plan, 2 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Attached 430 square foot garage, with covered front porch, large 10'x16' deck and plenty of backyard space. The kitchen has appliances included including the microwave, dishwasher, range/stove & refrigerator. (Appliances not pictured are on backorder). Beautiful warm wood flooring and neutral grey and white colors throughout will match all of your furniture and dÃ©cor. Enter on the ground level through the garage or from the front porch to a large bonus room and full bathroom. Head upstairs to the open kitchen and dining area with pantry and door leading to your deck overlooking the backyard. Kitchen is open to the living room which has a nook perfect for a play/toy area or desk for home office. Primary suite and 2nd bedroom and bathroom lie just off of the living room. There is potential for a 3rd bedroom on the ground level. Located just off of Route 250 on the end of a small street with few houses, and has easy access to Route 64. Come see it today or miss out!
2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $339,000
