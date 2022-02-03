Handyman Special on large private lot. City water and sewer hook ups already in place. Investors bring offers. Home is being sold "As-Is, Where-Is". Great Investment Potential.
2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $68,000
The rottweiler was subsequently seized by the Waynesboro Police Department for standard quarantine protocol at a local shelter, the police department said.
A Chesapeake man received a 10-year prison sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to charges arising from an accident last April that killed Waynesboro civic icon Anne Seaton.
A coaching giant: Anchored by his Valley values, Waynesboro native Kenny Brooks finds success at Virginia Tech
You can take Kenny Brooks out of Waynesboro, but not the Waynesboro out of Kenny Brooks.
A woman and boy died in a fire early Thursday morning in Augusta County.
The college, located south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."
“This past year, I can tell you, it’s been absolute hell," Sheriff Donald Smith said as he urged the Board of Supervisors to find funds to increase deputy pay.
A VDOT contractor was rear-ended while stationary in the left northbound lanes of I-81.
When Ellen Morris received her diploma for her master’s degree in graphic design, she had mixed feelings.
Democrats now in the minority in the House of Delegates have discovered a form of tax relief that Gov. Glenn Youngkin doesn't support - one meant to directly benefit low-income working families.
‘It’s scaring people to death’: Youngkin’s tip line fuels anger from the left, fear from Black teachers
When the state announced in 2020 that it would launch a new high school-level African American history course, Dianne Carter de Mayo quickly volunteered to teach it.