2 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $75,000
Large private lot with existing home. Investors bring offers. Home is being sold "As-Is, Where-Is". Great Investment Potential.
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Sgt. Jamie Dunn of the Waynesboro Police Department said that the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
- Updated
For the second time this season, the Riverheads High School football team defeated Stuarts Draft.
- Updated
Strite’s Donuts has returned to Waynesboro at the parking lot behind Kline’s Dairy Bar just off 1235 W. Main St.
- Updated
Amanda Stone and Ray Murray have been together for nearly 20 years and are the kids at heart behind The Tubular Toy Box, a retro vintage toy shop located in downtown Waynesboro.
- Updated
A pair of Augusta County School Board members voiced optimism that Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin would remove the mask mandate in schools.
- Updated
In the race for sheriff in Waynesboro, candidate Chris Johnson defeated fellow candidate Jessie Shaver to become the city's newest sheriff in 21 years.
- Updated
Facing a two-point conversion attempt which would have sent the game into overtime, the Little Giants defense stood tall.
- Updated
“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Stuarts Draft coach Tammy Carter. “It’s hard to put into words.
- Updated
As Democrats on Capitol Hill argue over what message voters sent in Tuesday’s earthquake election, it’s worth considering what voters and politicians in Virginia aren’t saying.
- Updated
On Thursday, the Indians pulled off one of the biggest volleyball upsets in the region.