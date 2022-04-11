2 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen - $221,000

This 2 BR, 2 bath middle floor unit is located in Tanner Ridge, adjacent to the Nature Foundation and a short walk to Wintergarden Spa and Aquatics. Many upgrades and improvements have been done including new vinyl plank flooring, new stainless appliances and light fixtures, granite counter tops, and newly painted throughout. Features include: open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, Wood burning FP ( wood provided by association) lovely master bedroom with private bath, corner windows with window seat, second bedroom with ample room for two twin beds, 14x6 deck overlooking the fairway, and furniture that will convey. HOA fees include: wood year round, annual chimney sweep, all exterior maintenance, snow removal, and home owners insurance,