2 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen - $239,000

Renovated two bedroom, two bath condo with awesome views of the Devils Knob Golf Course18th hole. The great room has it all-fireplace, dining area, large TV and opens to a great deck. The kitchen is well stocked and overlooks the great room. The master bedroom has a large bathroom with plenty of closet space. New LVT flooring has been installed throughout. Other upgrades include freshly painted and updated furnishings. This condo comes fully furnished and is perfect for a family getaway or for a profitable investment as a short term vacation rental. This condo gets great review from its short term rental guests and is consistently rented!