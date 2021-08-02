2 Bedroom Home in Wintergreen Resort - $175,000

Beautifully renovated two bedroom, two bath condo located on the Devils Knob Golf Course. Owners have lovingly updated the unit throughout: New kitchen (new Kraftmaid cabinets, quartz counters, tile backsplash), remodeled baths with new vanities, fixtures, tile, & toilets; new laminate Pergo flooring, new interior paint, new interior doors/knobs and new quality furniture. No detail was overlooked! Conveniently located within walking distance of the Nature Foundation and Wintergarden (spa, pool, gym). Unit conveys fully furnished and ready for your enjoyment!