3 Bedroom Home in Afton - $240,000

Are you looking for a retreat to spend some quiet time at the foothills of the mountains? Are you looking for an investment opportunity that could be a fantastic AirBnB right off route 151 (near all the breweries, wineries, distillery, and cideries) and within less than 5 minutes to Nellysford? Are you looking for a property that has plenty of square footage to live in--both in the house and in acreage? If you answered yes to any of these questions, this property could be the one for you! You can enjoy quiet living while enjoying modern amenities like fiber internet--which the home is already wired for. There is also a partially unfinished basement that would make a great entertainment space. New metal roof in 2017. Just provide a little TLC and this home can be the dream home you're looking for!

