3 Bedroom Home in Afton - $250,000

Brand new paint inside and out, new heat pump and seller installing a brand new well to be completed prior to closing,, updated ceiling fans and appliances. Two fireplaces to stay warm and cozy in the winter and a brand new heat pump to stay cool in the summer. Large deck off dining room and more space in the basement to finish off. Home is situated on just over 2 acres with an outbuilding for storage. Convenient commute to Charlottesville, Waynesboro and Wintergreen and just minutes away from many local vineyards and breweries.

