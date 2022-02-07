 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Afton - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Afton - $250,000

Fall in love with elevated panoramic Blue Ridge Mountain views from this home on beautiful Afton Mountain! The year-round scenery from the sunny dining room are breathtaking. Hang out in the screened-in gazebo connected to the home's expansive deck. Located in the heart of Nelson County wine and brewery country, you are just down the road to Rt. 250, and about a mile from the I-64/Skyline Drive/Appalachian Trail crossroads. This would be an amazing Nelson 151 area getaway/short term rental, or primary home for the right buyer who is eager and ready to tackle needed renovations. The old 2-story wood framed structure behind the main home may be worthy of restoration or salvage (entry is discouraged). It and the main dwelling are sold as-is. The property lies within the Firefly Fiber Internet Proposed Project Area and the seller has already registered the property with with Firefly. Zoned A-1 with no HOA.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert