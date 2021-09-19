First time ever on the market! One level living at its best. Sellers have loved this special property and are ready for new owners to enjoy it as much as they have. Generous sized floor plan, with 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths and a full, unfinished basement, this property offers a comfortable and inviting lifestyle, as outstanding features include both a main level laundry and main level master suite, a large eat in kitchen and sun filled living room. Well situated on almost 1.5 acres, with state road frontage, there is plenty of parking space, garden area and room to spread out. Full length covered front porch is ideal an ideal place to begin the day with a fresh cup or coffee or wind down after a busy work day. The property offers excellent potential for both storage, workshop and living area in the basement. No HOA fees, close to Nelson Counties premier breweries, wineries, distilleries and hiking; great for commuting to Routes 64 and 29. This is an ideal location for both year round living, or a vacation home. Be sure to check out the 360 Tour. FIREFLY Internet on the premises and its quite fast!
3 Bedroom Home in Afton - $275,000
