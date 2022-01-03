Charming, updated cottage on over 2.5 acres located in Afton along the Nelson 151 trail! Home features pine & hardwood floors, brick fireplace with woodstove insert in the kitchen and a living room with gas fireplace. Owners added a spacious master bedroom & bath suite in 2008. Main level offers 2 additional bedrooms & a full bath. The lower level has a family room, and the upper level attic is perfect for storage. Large deck with mountain views. Detached garage for those projects you have on your to-do list.
3 Bedroom Home in Afton - $295,000
