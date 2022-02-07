3 Bedroom Home in Afton - $325,000

Charlottesville Wine Country Cottage Estate Sale with 48 +/- AC. List price is opening offer amount and will not reflect sales price, pre-sale offers are being considered, seller reserves the right to reject all offers. Breathtaking Mountain Views in the heart of VA's Monticello Wine Country, Historic Home dating back to Civil War era, Exposed Beams, Original working fireplace, Subdivision Rights, Located in a rural area and situated just 15 miles outside of Charlottesville. 48+/- Acres with Beautiful Mountain Views. Property Tour Scheduled for Feb. 18th @ 3:00 PM Sharp. Highlights: Located in the Heart of VA's Monticello Wine Country Subdivision Rights Back Up Generator (Propane) Original Working Fireplace Hardwood Floors Exposed Wood Beams Wrap Around Porch 2-Story Storage Building Mountain Trail System Stillhouse Creek Views Adjacent to Chiles Orchard, one of VA's largest commercial Orchards The property is situated along the Stillhouse Ridge within the Blue Ridge Mountain Range and is conveniently located just 6 miles from Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyards and 15 miles from Downtown Historic Charlottesville, University of Virginia, and The UVA Hospital system. Recent Inspection report available upon request.