3 Bedroom Home in Afton - $350,000

One level living with spectacular views! Excellent location on the tip top of Afton Mountain with easy access to Skyline Dr, Rt.151 Brew Ridge Trail and Wintergreen! Ranch home is a diamond in the rough, located right on the golf course in Swannanoa. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, kitchen with white cabinetry, dining area, laundry room and den with built-in bookshelves. Easy commute to Charlottesville, Waynesboro and Staunton.

