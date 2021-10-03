One level living with spectacular views! Excellent location on the tip top of Afton Mountain with easy access to Skyline Dr, Rt.151 Brew Ridge Trail and Wintergreen! Ranch home is a diamond in the rough, located right on the golf course in Swannanoa. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, kitchen with white cabinetry, dining area, laundry room and den with built-in bookshelves. Easy commute to Charlottesville, Waynesboro and Staunton.
3 Bedroom Home in Afton - $350,000
