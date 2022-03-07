Perfect home or get-a-away. Great mountain views from the covered front porch. Fireplace with wood stove insert in the Living room, large Country Kitchen. Mother-in-law suite in the terrace level. Garden spot, tool shed. Close to Wintergreen Resort, Wineries, Breweries and 25 minutes to Charlottesville.
3 Bedroom Home in Afton - $375,000
-
- Updated
