3 Bedroom Home in Afton - $475,000

Must See! Brand new custom home on 5 serene, wooded and partially cleared acres in Afton feels like a private escape but in the Western Albemarle feeder district! One level living with large light-filled rooms, neutral paint and low maintenance LVT flooring. Entertainers will love the open floor plan! Vaulted great room features beautiful stone fireplace with wood-burning stove and blower that keeps the house cozy year round. Open kitchen boasts 42" cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless appliances and a large eat-in area. Grill and dine outdoors under the stars on the composite rear deck! Flex room makes a great home office, playroom or study. Owner's suite with walk-in closet and private bath includes a large soaking tub and raised vanity. Two additional bedrooms share a full bathroom. This energy efficient home features an encapsulated/conditioned crawl space, insulated two car garage and insulated attic for extra storage options.