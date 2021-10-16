3 Bedroom Home in Afton - $489,000

Wake up to this view every day! Amazing mountain and pastoral views from this modern farmhouse that is ideal for full time, vacation, or investment. Premier destination along wine and brew trail and within minutes of hiking and Wintergreen Resort with golf, skiing and more! Plus it is less than 30 minutes to Charlottesville for easy commuting. Agricultural zoning permits animals and large parcel with cleared acreage could even support a horse. Many extras: covered front porch and open deck with views from every angle, 1st floor master, optional 4th bedroom/office/den, gourmet kitchen (pantry, island, granite), open flow, vaulted ceilings, wood floors (no carpet!), gas fireplace, conditioned crawlspace, fiber optic internet, landscaped beds, garden area, shed, and well with 20 gpm yield.