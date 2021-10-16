Wake up to this view every day! Amazing mountain and pastoral views from this modern farmhouse that is ideal for full time, vacation, or investment. Premier destination along wine and brew trail and within minutes of hiking and Wintergreen Resort with golf, skiing and more! Plus it is less than 30 minutes to Charlottesville for easy commuting. Agricultural zoning permits animals and large parcel with cleared acreage could even support a horse. Many extras: covered front porch and open deck with views from every angle, 1st floor master, optional 4th bedroom/office/den, gourmet kitchen (pantry, island, granite), open flow, vaulted ceilings, wood floors (no carpet!), gas fireplace, conditioned crawlspace, fiber optic internet, landscaped beds, garden area, shed, and well with 20 gpm yield.
3 Bedroom Home in Afton - $489,000
The late-morning sprinkles weren't an ideal start in the return of the 50th annual Virginia Fall Foliage Art Show, but they weren't going to stop artists from displaying their work or the attendees who were looking to buy it .
A 61-yard-old man was assaulted with pepper spray by juveniles in September.
BRIDGEWATER — The yards are a bit tougher to come by and finding the end zone isn’t quite as easy, but former Riverheads High School star Zac …
LEXINGTON — A drunk driver was going 152 mph (245 kph) when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.
A Stafford County couple in their 40s contracted the virus and died within about two weeks of each other, leaving behind five children and one grandson.
Have you ever wondered about the painted quilt-like squares hung on outdoor buildings and barns in Augusta County?
Longtime Fort Defiance principal Larry Landes was presented with a resolution honoring his service to Augusta County schools from the Virginia House of Delegates at Thursday’s school board meeting.
Amélie Candelier is looking to spread awareness about the disease she's lived with since she was eight years old.
Rain held off on Saturday morning as hundreds of participants in the 45th annual Fall Foliage 5K and 10K took to the streets of downtown Waynesboro. (See complete results at the bottom of the story)
The driver was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence, police said.