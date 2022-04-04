Amazing southern Albemarle opportunity on 20+ acres! This is a wonderful, custom retreat in the country. New roof!!!! Huge garage and workshop. Relax in your F.L. Wright styled modern country rancher with towering ceilings and quality details. Bold open plan with open concept living. Bring your library! We offer an entire wall of custom bookcases in the gigantic great room. Enjoy that peaceful morning coffee on your casual walk through the hardwood forest. Take in the country views. This home is a short bike ride to Vineyards and many areas of reflection and recreation. Just minutes to the Blue Ridge Parkway. Minutes to the food and fun of Nelson 151. Just minutes to the conveniences of Waynesboro and the offerings of Charlottesville. This home will not last long and is sure to please those who are looking for a peaceful setting with style. High speed internet- Firefly 5G. Agent showing instructions in Showing Time.
3 Bedroom Home in Afton - $489,950
