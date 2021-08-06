3 Bedroom Home in Afton - $750,000

Nestled among the mature hardwoods, this extensively RENOVATED home is truly at one with it's natural surroundings. This 17.3 acre parcel adjoins the N. Fork of the Rockfish River & has the perfect balance of expansive mountain views in the Autumn/Winter and green lush privacy in the Spring/Summer. Terraced garden beds include many fruit trees and bushes, a bog garden, & tons of sunny space for vegetables. The home compliments the grounds beautifully, with wood beams, wood ceilings, all hardwood floors (oak and hickory) and a magnificent window array in the vaulted ceiling. Open floor plan with great room, dining room and kitchen layout (granite/stainless/maple). A stunning custom soapstone woodstove w/ locally sourced soapstone surround. 1st floor primary BR w/ ensuite renovated bath & walk-in closet. The 2nd floor has two additional bedrooms, another full renovated bath & spectacular loft area. The walkout terrace level is bright w/ tons of windows & location for a 4th bedroom, and a full bath. Two decks, one off of the main living level and the other off of the terrace level with a hot tub. Eco-features include: Solar Panels (2018), low VOC paint/flooring, ERV system, Heat pump water heater/dryer, HVAC 2016. FIBER INTERNET.