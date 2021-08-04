 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Beech Grove - $1,095,000

With extraordinary panoramic views of the Rockfish Valley and the mountains beyond, Wild Air is a property that will take your breath away. Outfitted with high-speed internet, this 4,000 sq. ft. home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths on 3 levels, including a spacious finished basement with modern wine cellar. The main rooms open onto a spectacular two-level rear porch where views abound. Also on this 11 acre parcel is a 2,500 sq. ft. barn featuring 3 stalls and an equipment shed which could be used as a party or event barn. Tucked into a private neighborhood and within walking distance to the roaring river and cidery and brewery. Secluded and private but convenient to Nellysford, this property offers the best of both worlds.

