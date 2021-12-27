 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $265,000

Looking for a new home for the holidays? Here it is! Centrally located within walking distance to Albemarle High School or a quick drive to Stonefield shopping center, Barracks Road, or downtown Charlottesville, this end unit townhome is a great opportunity for an affordable home. The main level has been totally renovated, with gorgeous hardwood floors, updated half bath, and an awesome eat in kitchen! The kitchen boats custom hand crafted cabinetry, granite countertops, tile backsplash, all stainless steel appliances including a stainless farmhouse sink. Upstairs is the owners suite and two additional, ample sized bedrooms with full bath. Spill out space is found in the walk out basement with an oversized recreation room, half bathroom and laundry. Contact your agent today to make an appointment to see it before it's gone!

