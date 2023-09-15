Embrace countryside living near Charlottesville! This delightful 1-story farmhouse, conveniently located off Route 29, offers a tranquil retreat with a touch of modern convenience. The property boasts a functional barn and a dedicated fenced area, ready to accommodate your farming aspirations. A spacious 2-car detached garage provides ample storage space, and above it, a finished bonus room awaits your creative endeavors. Step inside the farmhouse to experience the perfect blend of classic charm and contemporary comfort. The barn, nestled within the property, is complemented by a generously sized fenced area. Whether you're dreaming of cultivating your own produce, raising livestock, or pursuing other agricultural activities, this versatile space is your canvas. The farmhouse and barn's proximity offers a convenient flow between living and farming, allowing you to fully embrace the rural lifestyle. Convenience meets serenity in this prime location – just minutes from Route 29, granting you easy access to Charlottesville's urban offerings. Delight in the city's vibrant dining scene, cultural attractions, and shopping experiences, and then retreat to your peaceful haven. Your countryside retreat awaits!