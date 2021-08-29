 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Esmont - $199,900

This turn of the century Farm house (w/ up to 2 acres) has been updated w/ custom chestnut kitchen cabinets by a local artisan. Slate tile, granite counter-tops & dual Gas/Elec. Range gives this kitchen a more modern appeal yet retaining the original charm. The covered front porch supports beautiful views of the sunny well maintained grounds. From the dining room you can access the first-floor bedroom, stairs to the 2nd level & the great room (an addition w/ Cathedral ceilings & wood burning fireplace) Upstairs we have 3 more rooms. The back bedroom has a door leading to a 2nd level deck. All this just 14 min to Dr. Ho's Humble Pie in North Garden, 14 miles to Wegmans. Visitors pls look for the Structural Report (pre-inspection) on table.

