Contemporary log cabin with 360 degree mountain views on 8 private acres! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, with master on main. Open concept floorplan. Pets negotiable. Home is unfurnished, and internet is included in rent. Tenant pays all other utilities. Available April 1st. Longer lease terms available. No subleasing. Conveniently located within 30 minutes of Charlottesville, UVA, Waynesboro, and Amherst. 10 minutes off of Shenandoah's Brew Ridge Trail.
3 Bedroom Home in Faber - $2,700
