3 Bedroom Home in Faber - $319,000

Renovated & move-in ready! Ranch home with full finished basement providing plenty of room for family and friends. Many updates to include renovated kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite countertops, updated main level bathrooms, new flooring in bedrooms and basement, two exterior doors and Trex decking in 2021, HVAC 2018, fiber cement siding and roof in 2008, many windows replaced 2008 and 2013, and more. Large parcel with woods for complete privacy from back deck and yard. Extras: 1st floor master with ensuite bathroom, spacious guest rooms, family or rec room in basement with space for additional bedroom if needed, open concept between living/dining/kitchen, hardwood floors, built-in shelving/cabinets, wood fireplace, flue in basement, partially fenced side yard for pets, fiber optic internet available. Great location with easy access to Rt29 and only 25 minutes to Charlottesville.