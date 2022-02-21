3 Bedroom Home in Faber - $449,000

Mountain and water views! Perched on a knoll overlooking one of the many community lakes/ponds to capture water and surrounding mountain views; small creeks/streams on property too! Sale includes the house on 2.12 acres and the adjoining building lot with amazing views and 2.24 acres. Hence, have opportunity to build another home for extended family, friends, or investment as short term rentals are permissible with proper management. Enjoy bright open flow with sunroom, 1st floor master, wood floors, fireplace with wood stove insert, kitchen with new island and granite countertops, basement (with optional space for 2nd family room, overnight guest, and a partial 2nd kitchen), 1 car garage, workshop/home office, fiber optic internet with Firefly, paved drive, fruit trees, and garden area. Many recent improvements include: roof (2016), Water heater (2015), HVAC - cooling (2021) and propane furnace (original with new burners in 2021), interior painting (2022), exterior painting of home and back deck (2021), septic pumped (2018). Must see home in a quiet community only 1.5 miles to Nellysford town hub and Route 151 with wine and brew trail, hiking, Wintergreen Resort for skiing, golf, and more!