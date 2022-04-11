360 degree mountain views overlooking a community lake in the Heart of Nelson county. This cabin is charming with wrap around porches, 3 bedrooms (3rd bedroom is a loft), 2 1/2 baths, hardwood floors throughout, stone gas fireplace in great room, 1st floor master and bath, basement for storage, a workshop and a single car garage. This would be a perfect primary residence or a vacation get away. The 2 + acres is open, mature landscape, and includes a creek/stream. You will love this home and it's view!!
3 Bedroom Home in Faber - $479,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Wilson Memorial High School teacher has been charged with sexual battery by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation.
Two people were arrested and charged by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday in connection with shots being fired into an occupied car in Stuarts Draft.
One person was killed and another injured Sunday night in a single-car accident on Interstate 64 in Augusta County.
Waynesboro City Council was told Tuesday that should it approve the Sunset Park project, a number of safety measures would be in place.
Caleb Isaac Michael Jones, 20, of Waynesboro, will be sentenced June 29.
This year's 10 Dawbarn Education Award recipients from Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County were honored this week.
The investigation found that owners of the restaurants failed to pay 55 employees $196,000 in overtime back wages, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
It’s been one year since Rob and Kristen Kaplan sold their house in Midlothian, Va., and most of their belongings, packed up their four children and dog, bought a boat and headed for the water.
BRIDGEWATER — A man was killed in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies in Virginia after a pursuit Thursday, state police said.
Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli's nephew, visited UVA on Saturday. He's the nation's top high school quarterback.
Arch Manning, the nation’s top 2023 quarterback recruit, visited Virginia’s football program this weekend, sources confirmed Saturday.