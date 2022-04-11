 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Faber - $479,000

360 degree mountain views overlooking a community lake in the Heart of Nelson county. This cabin is charming with wrap around porches, 3 bedrooms (3rd bedroom is a loft), 2 1/2 baths, hardwood floors throughout, stone gas fireplace in great room, 1st floor master and bath, basement for storage, a workshop and a single car garage. This would be a perfect primary residence or a vacation get away. The 2 + acres is open, mature landscape, and includes a creek/stream. You will love this home and it's view!!

