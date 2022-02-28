 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fishersville - $229,900

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom home on .66 acers providing ample privacy with a large back yard. Single car garage connects to a large unfinished basement for all of your storage or workshop needs. If you're a chef, you will enjoy the updated kitchen and beautiful counters. Home is conveniently located within minutes of I-64, I-81, 5 minutes to Staunton, and 10 minutes to Waynesboro. Call today to schedule a private showing, or take advantage of our open houses this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday 1-3pm.

