3 Bedroom Home in Fishersville - $289,900

Hot on the Market! 2-Story FarmHouse living on 1.01 acres zoned GA, conveniently located close to shopping, Augusta Health and Interstate access. Updated Kitchen with room for dining and a den. Kitchen Appliances & Washer/Dryer convey. 1st Floor Main Bedroom and Bath as well as Living Room and Laundry Room/Uitlity Room. Gleaming Hardwood floors in living room, den and main floor master. 2 Roomy bedrooms upstairs with Bath. 2 zone hvac system. Large Patio space off Kitchen. Covered Front Porch. 3 Outbuildings. Paved Parking.

