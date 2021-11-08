3 Bedroom Home in Fishersville - $299,000

Practical single level living! Located in the heart of Augusta County this charmer is just what you've been looking for...Spacious and flexible floor plan concept that is perfect for entertaining. Family room features a fireplace and brick accent wall that leads to the large eat-in kitchen offering tons of beautiful, solid wood cabinetry and a charming built-in bookshelf. Spacious living room, 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths all conveniently located on the main level. Partially finished basement is a great space for an additional family room, home office or extra storage needs. Kick off your boots and relax on the screened-in back porch that overlooks the spacious backyard featuring a storage shed and beautiful mature trees. Wilson District Schools! This home has it all...Welcome Home!