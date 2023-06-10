Just what the Doctor ordered! ONE level home, flat lot, brand new AND a stones throw to Augusta Health?! Brand spankin' new, you hurry and pick your colors & make it HOME! Located in popular Ivy Ridge subdivision, fantastic Fishersville location convenient to I64/I81! Perched on a large 1/2 acre lot with 2 car garage, covered back porch and open floor plan! Hardwood floors throughout, ready for you to create your palette! Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and all the bells & whistles you desire such as hardi-plank exterior, hardwood floors & granite countertops!! One year builders warranty to boot! Better hurry!