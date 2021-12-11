Less than 1.5 years old on Ladd Rd! Located in Augusta County, situated on an acre of land with plenty of square footage to spread out. This recently built home offers a modern, open concept floor plan that features a formal dining room, home office with tons of built-in shelves, eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, large island and breakfast room just off the kitchen making entertaining a breeze. Work from home dream with dedicated office and gigabit internet available. Spacious combination room features high vaulted ceilings, hw floors, gas log fireplace and tons of windows letting in all that natural sunlight. The 1st floor master offers comfort & convivence along with 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. The 2nd floor features a nice size bonus room and half bath. Unfinished basement is the perfect opportunity to add your finishing touches and double your sq footage with plenty of room to gather, a rough plumbed future bath option. 2 car attached garage adds convenience & additional storage space. Conveniently located to I64/I81, Staunton & Waynesboro. Hurry--- this one will come and go!
3 Bedroom Home in Fishersville - $494,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Gladiator super fan E.R. Brooks hasn’t missed a football game — home or away — since 1999.
- Updated
The opportunistic Gladiators ensured their quest for a sixth-straight Class 1 football championship trophy after pounding the Essex Trojans in the state semifinals Saturday.
- Updated
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Friday urged Gov. Ralph Northam to build in tax cuts for Virginians into his administration’s outgoing two-year budget, arguing that higher-than-expected revenues suggest the state is taxing people too much.
- Updated
"I’m just trying to pass to them the passion I have, not only for Waynesboro but for the game of basketball," first-year head coach Jacobie Napier said.
- Updated
Staunton mayor Andrea Oakes held a town hall meeting on Tuesday night where she fielded questions and comments on the proposed legislation that would allow Augusta County to build a courthouse facility in Verona.
- Updated
Members of the classes of 1970 and 1971 presented Waynesboro girls basketball head coach Skylar Napier with a check for $6,645 at halftime of Tuesday's season opener.
- Updated
For the second time this calendar year, Riverheads and Galax will meet with the Class 1 football state championship on the line.
“I’m trying to drill into them that they have to stay motivated,” Napier said. “They have to be eager to learn, want to learn, and they’ve got to put in extra work besides the two hours of practice.”
- Updated
Augusta County, at last, knows its direction. Whether it happens next year or five years later, the county’s court future is in Verona.
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday that he will use executive power to withdraw Virginia from a program called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which he said is essentially a tax on electricity ratepayers and a bad deal for them and for business.