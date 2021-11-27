Less than 1.5 years old on Ladd Rd! Located in Augusta County, situated on an acre of land with plenty of square footage to spread out. This recently built home offers a modern, open concept floor plan that features a formal dining room, home office with tons of built-in shelves, eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, large island and breakfast room just off the kitchen making entertaining a breeze. Spacious combination room features high vaulted ceilings, hw floors, gas log fireplace and tons of windows letting in all that natural sunlight. The 1st floor master offers comfort & convivence along with 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. The 2nd floor features a nice size bonus room and half bath. Unfinished basement is the perfect opportunity to add your finishing touches and double your sq footage with plenty of room to gather, a rough plumbed future bath option. 2 car attached garage adds convenience & additional storage space. Conveniently located to I64/I81, Staunton & Waynesboro. Hurry--- this one will come and go!
3 Bedroom Home in Fishersville - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
My advice to Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County is to pull back the proposal to out-source the Shenandoah Valley Animal Service Center.
- Updated
Dr. Valerie Weiss had such affection for the dogs and cats she saw at the Animal Hospital of Waynesboro, she would get down on the floor to treat them.
- Updated
Riverheads and Buffalo Gap have played football every season since the two Augusta County schools opened their doors in 1962. Friday night, however, the two teams will meet in the postseason for just the second time.
The 2021 All News Virginian cheerleader of the year is Eryn Fitzgerald of Stuarts Draft.
- Updated
Stuarts Draft head football coach Nathan Floyd has built a winning culture at Stuarts Draft — his Cougar squad will compete for a third consecutive regional football championship on Friday — but he’s also concerned about what lessons the team is learning off the field.
- Updated
The city’s Decoration Trail is set to return for the second consecutive year, while Waynesboro’s Christmas parade is primed to return after it had to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
Lassiter: Bond between Riverheads player and her mom grows after she becomes coach of her volleyball team
- Updated
Amy Moore and Dayton Moore — the mother-daughter combo that helped lead Riverheads to a fourth consecutive state championship appearance — say this season was an amazing experience.
Stuart Draft’s Tammy Carter is the 2021 News Virginian cheerleading coach of the year.
- Updated
The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the fourth map at its Dec. 8 meeting.
- Updated
A new type of business has launched in the area now that state legislation allows adults 21 and older to possess small amounts of marijuana and grow plants at home.