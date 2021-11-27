3 Bedroom Home in Fishersville - $499,900

Less than 1.5 years old on Ladd Rd! Located in Augusta County, situated on an acre of land with plenty of square footage to spread out. This recently built home offers a modern, open concept floor plan that features a formal dining room, home office with tons of built-in shelves, eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, large island and breakfast room just off the kitchen making entertaining a breeze. Spacious combination room features high vaulted ceilings, hw floors, gas log fireplace and tons of windows letting in all that natural sunlight. The 1st floor master offers comfort & convivence along with 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. The 2nd floor features a nice size bonus room and half bath. Unfinished basement is the perfect opportunity to add your finishing touches and double your sq footage with plenty of room to gather, a rough plumbed future bath option. 2 car attached garage adds convenience & additional storage space. Conveniently located to I64/I81, Staunton & Waynesboro. Hurry--- this one will come and go!