 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Fishersville - $499,900

3 Bedroom Home in Fishersville - $499,900

3 Bedroom Home in Fishersville - $499,900

Location, Quality, Comfort. Introducing the Villas at Myers Corner. Located in Augusta County’s premier community, the Villas at Myers Corner feature the best in design, construction and features. Located less than a mile from Augusta Health at the intersection of Lifecore Dr and Rt 250, with easy access to I 64 and 81, Myers Corner is the place everyone wants to be. The Villas feature 1-level living with additional room upstairs; 2,240 sqft, with 3 BRs and 2.5 baths. The master BR features a curb less tile shower & walk in closet. The first floor includes a lovely DR, LR and screened porch. The Villas are maintenance free and energy efficient using the best materials. Interior photos are of upgraded model home, priced upon request. Please visit Model home is located at 88 Old Oaks Dr. Fishersville

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Public forum highlights differences between 20th District candidates John Avoli, Randall Wolf
Government

Public forum highlights differences between 20th District candidates John Avoli, Randall Wolf

  • Updated

With election day just weeks away, the Staunton Branch of the NAACP held a public forum Monday night at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Staunton. Republican Delegate John Avoli and Democratic nominee Randall Wolf, the two candidates who are currently running for Delegate of Virginia’s 20th District, engaged in an hour-long discussion covering several local topics.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert