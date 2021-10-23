3 Bedroom Home in Fishersville - $499,900

Location, Quality, Comfort. Introducing the Villas at Myers Corner. Located in Augusta County’s premier community, the Villas at Myers Corner feature the best in design, construction and features. Located less than a mile from Augusta Health at the intersection of Lifecore Dr and Rt 250, with easy access to I 64 and 81, Myers Corner is the place everyone wants to be. The Villas feature 1-level living with additional room upstairs; 2,240 sqft, with 3 BRs and 2.5 baths. The master BR features a curb less tile shower & walk in closet. The first floor includes a lovely DR, LR and screened porch. The Villas are maintenance free and energy efficient using the best materials. Interior photos are of upgraded model home, priced upon request. Please visit Model home is located at 88 Old Oaks Dr. Fishersville