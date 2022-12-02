3 Bedroom Home in Fishersville - $549,900

Corner Lot Craftsman in Ivy Ridge subdivision! Located in Fishersville near I-64 & I-81 interchange, making commuting easy! Ease of one story living w/ an open floorplan. Kitchen has quartz countertops & light gray cabinets w/ stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom tray ceiling gives a spacious feel. Master bathroom has a large walk in ceramic tile shower & soaking tub. HUGE walk in master closet w/ it's own island! Wide front porch makes for the perfect spot for drinking morning coffee. Enjoy evenings relaxing on the covered back porch. Outside entrance unfinished tall storage area. Cruise around Ivy Ridge in this Golf Cart Community! Sellers have made several upgrades including new roof in 2022 (due to tornado), upgraded to 6" gutters in 2022, hot water recirculating pump added in laundry room in 2021, poured concrete floor in tall crawlspace and added additional landscaping.