Better than new STUNNING home in the amazing Ivy Ridge community! This gorgeous home is move-in ready & no expense has been spared! You will love the spacious foyer entrance that leads into the beautiful living room with gas log fireplace, tray ceiling & access to the screened porch, deck & patio. The open concept kitchen offers granite countertops with the most perfect color & veining, a center island with bar seating, & a lovely white tile backsplash. Off of the kitchen there is a large dining area. More kitchen storage needed, no problem, this home boast a large walk-in pantry with a wine fridge. Luxurious is the best word to define the master bedroom with tray ceiling, spa master bathroom with a tiled shower, water closet, separate vanities, a deep soaker tub & a walk-in closet with it's own island. The master closet is connected to the laundry room so no more dirty clothes hamper taking up space. From the garage you will be greeted by an amazing bench seat with storage above & below & the half bath. This home has a split bedroom plan for privacy & both bedrooms have a walk-in closet. Just to name a few upgrades, custom window coverings, outbuilding w/ electricity, ask your agent for the full upgrades list. It will go fast!!