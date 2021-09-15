Expertly crafted, custom designed chalet style home built in 2006 by Atwood Architects. The spacious floor plan spanning over 8,000 square feet offers 30+ foot ceilings in the great room, two Master Suites on the main level, 3-zoned Central Air and a full basement with attached garage. The 6+ acre property is mostly wooded to allow for peace and quiet. In the winter, the home offers floor to ceiling stone fireplaces and panoramic views of the Allegheny Mountains to the west. The desirable location is in close proximity to I-64, Augusta Health Medical Center and shopping while maintaining full privacy. The land behind this property is in Conservation. Seller offering $10,000. Creditor closing with full price offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Fishersville - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The two have both been charged with a single count of felony abuse and neglect of a child, while the search for three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell continues.
Chesapeake man indicted in connection with drunk driving accident that killed Waynesboro's Anne Seaton
Sean Brandon Webster, 22, of Chesapeake, was indicted Monday by the grand jury on charges of aggravated vehicular manslaughter and DUI.
- Updated
The much anticipated matchup between Riverheads and Lord Botetourt lived up to the hype.
- Updated
Saturday morning, Waynesboro citizens will have an opportunity to witness airplanes from Dynamic Aviation perform an honorary flyover to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Lassiter: As a child, my father was unable to attend Waynesboro High during segregation. Now he's an interim administrator there.
- Updated
Ordinarily, seeing my dad in the stands of a Waynesboro High School sporting event wouldn’t be picture-worthy.
State officials have shut down Waynesboro’s volleyball program for an additional two weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
- Updated
Waynesboro’s defense converted three first-half turnovers into touchdowns.
- Updated
One week after a delayed start to their 2021 season, the Green Hornets are facing the possibility of another week off after their scheduled game Friday at Rockbridge County was postponed.
- Updated
Augusta County Schools have confirmed 155 new cases for the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 3.
- Updated
"The Great Rebuild" is still in the works at Wildlife Center of Virginia It's the biggest infrastructure renovation the campus has seen since moving to Waynesboro in 1995.