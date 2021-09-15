 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fishersville - $799,900

Expertly crafted, custom designed chalet style home built in 2006 by Atwood Architects. The spacious floor plan spanning over 8,000 square feet offers 30+ foot ceilings in the great room, two Master Suites on the main level, 3-zoned Central Air and a full basement with attached garage. The 6+ acre property is mostly wooded to allow for peace and quiet. In the winter, the home offers floor to ceiling stone fireplaces and panoramic views of the Allegheny Mountains to the west. The desirable location is in close proximity to I-64, Augusta Health Medical Center and shopping while maintaining full privacy. The land behind this property is in Conservation. Seller offering $10,000. Creditor closing with full price offer.

