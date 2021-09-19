 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $145,000

this quaint woodland home,sitting in the shadow of the stoic blue ridge mountains,features 3 beds, 2 full baths, a beautiful kitchen with an island, screened porch, and a fenced back yard making it ideal for children and/or pets

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert