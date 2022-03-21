 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $169,900

Golden opportunity for a great investment! Handyman's delight! AFFORDABLE home on nearly 1.5 acres in popular Riverhead's school district! OPEN floor plan with split bedroom design! Large master with walk in closet and attached bath! You bring the muscle and energy and reap the rewards in equity! Country setting, bring the chickens and sow your garden! Better hurry won't last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert