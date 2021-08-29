 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $171,900

3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $171,900

3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $171,900

Very well Maintained 3 bedroom and 2 Full Bath situated on .713 of an acre. Spacious Kitchen with plenty of room for your large family table. This home features a nice kitchen island and lots of storage and counterspace for all your kitchen needs. All bedrooms has walk in closets. Master bath has an over sized tub and stand up shower. Open concept living area that features a cozy fireplace for the winter months. Nice Neighborhood and riverheads school district. Great for first time buyers!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert