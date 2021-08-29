3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $171,900

Very well Maintained 3 bedroom and 2 Full Bath situated on .713 of an acre. Spacious Kitchen with plenty of room for your large family table. This home features a nice kitchen island and lots of storage and counterspace for all your kitchen needs. All bedrooms has walk in closets. Master bath has an over sized tub and stand up shower. Open concept living area that features a cozy fireplace for the winter months. Nice Neighborhood and riverheads school district. Great for first time buyers!