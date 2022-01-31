Affordable ranch style home on nearly 2 acres of land in Riverheads school district! Offering over 2300 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and split bedroom design, there is plenty of space for everyone! Large open floor plan home complete with wood burning fireplace! Bright & sunny kitchen with tons of cabinets, cathedral ceilings, ready for you to call home! Mostly level lot with plenty of sunshine ideal for that garden you crave, super private backyard with above ground POOL & hot tub too! Better hurry, priced to sell FAST!
3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $219,900
