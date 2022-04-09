Very nice home located in a peaceful wooded setting. Home has spacious open concept which features modern kitchen with large island and walk-in pantry. Private master bedroom includes glamour ensuite. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Spacious hall leads to large utility room. Partially fenced in yard perfect for dogs or chickens.
3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $229,900
Mayor Andrea Oakes has said education is a priority, but words are meaningless unless backed up with action.
A Wilson Memorial High School teacher has been charged with sexual battery by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation.
One person was killed and another injured Sunday night in a single-car accident on Interstate 64 in Augusta County.
Two people were arrested and charged by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday in connection with shots being fired into an occupied car in Stuarts Draft.
Original Hershey Stuarts Draft employee Tim Hutchinson remembers applying for a job at the plant 40 years ago, when production started.
Waynesboro City Council was told Tuesday that should it approve the Sunset Park project, a number of safety measures would be in place.
Caleb Isaac Michael Jones, 20, of Waynesboro, will be sentenced June 29.
It’s been one year since Rob and Kristen Kaplan sold their house in Midlothian, Va., and most of their belongings, packed up their four children and dog, bought a boat and headed for the water.
Merritt Hale was not planning on a career in politics.
A Nelson County judge found a Waynesboro man guilty Tuesday of two felony charges in connection with a November 2021 sexual assault.