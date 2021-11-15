3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $239,900

Loaded with character & filled with love- here's your chance! Classic mid century BRICK cape cutie complete with metal roof & rope swing too, you will instantly get all the feels of HOME. Nestled on just under 1 acre in the county, RIVERHEADS district, offering ample parking, det. garage to tinker in, sweet "cabin" shed & private back yard grilling deck, there is something for everyone! Step inside & be greeted with beautiful staircase & HUGE family room with fireplace, a true dining room & main floor bedroom. Many updates include new laundry room/ half bath on main level, fresh paint, new flooring, Heat pump, the list goes on! Don't miss your chance to own a precious house at an affordable price!