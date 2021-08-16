3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $250,000

Once upon a time there was the SWEETEST dollhouse facing the mountains, now is your chance to call it home! One owner home for the last 62 years! A legacy & lifetime of love so you will have big shoes to fill if you are the next proud owner! PRECIOUS is the best word to describe this home, multiple porches to enjoy the MOUNTAIN view, large level lot (1.3 acres!) adorned with huge old shade trees! Large det. garage with the famous smell of "Granddaddies' workshop" and not 1, not 2 but 3 large sheds for storage (complete with indoor outdoor carpet!) Inside, traditional plan with large kitchen, formal dining room & good size living room, a bedroom on main and 2 more upstairs. Loaded with character like built ins & trim work! Riverheads district- DON'T WAIT!