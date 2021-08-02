 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $289,900

Well maintained ready to go ranch home in Riverheads Schools. Large relaxing front covered porch. Updated kitchen with Corian countertops, upgraded cabinetry with soft-close and drawer upgrades. This home has a large kitchen island open to the living room, great home for entertain. Hardwood floors throughout this home. 32x32 Heated and cooled garage. Move in ready condition

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert