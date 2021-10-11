3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $295,000

FALL in love! One level living in the county! Popular RIVERHEADS school district, O-P-E-N floor plan! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, AND a great finished bonus space for the little something extra you are searching for! Hardwood floors, huge kitchen, great master suite with walk in closet & sunny bathroom! All main floor bedrooms have brand new carpeting, hardwoods being redone before closing! Outside adorned with stone work for the curb appeal, paved dr and oversized 2 car garage for the winter months ahead! Large lot FENCED in the rear ideal for Fido or Jr. to be safe and run wild! Several outbuildings for the workshop dude in you! Surely checks all your boxes AND under 300k! Best hurry now!