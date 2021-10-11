 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $335,000

Sunnyside Lane is correctly named! Check out this sweet ONE owner, custom built rancher that has THE BEST MOUNTAIN VIEW ever! Nestled away in Southern Augusta County, popular Riverheads school district and totally immaculate, truly "eat off the floors clean" it feels like it is brand new (circa 2008) Nice open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors & gas logs fireplace there is something for everyone! Bonus room over the garage is ideal for that craft room or teen hangout.. Offering just a touch over 4 acres sitting waaaay back off the road. Yard envy all around with a plush golf course lawn... Oh yeah, did I mention a VIEW? Brace yourself, bring the rockers. THIS is the exact thing you have been searching high & low for!

