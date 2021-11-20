Welcome home to this adorable new construction cottage! Offering three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and 1497 sq. ft. of living space. Featuring many attractive upgrades such as 9 ft. ceilings, luxury plank vinyl flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom trim and more. The covered front porch will be your new favorite place to sit and enjoy the country and captivating mountain views. Situated on 1.61 acres, with mature trees and usable pasture land. The older gambrel barn has been given new life and is both darling and functional. Centrally located right inside the Augusta County line between Lexington and Staunton. Realtor/Agent is related to Seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $349,000
