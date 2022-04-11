Located in the highly sought after Riverheads School District, this home is set on 3.5 private acres surrounded by pastoral views. Inside you'll find a main floor perfect for entertaining, with an open kitchen and dining area that leads out to the large deck. The large floor plan, abundance of natural light and ample closet space make this home feel open and inviting. With it's own private entrance, the downstairs is ideal for an in-law suite or short term rental, with plumbing in place for a kitchen and washer/dryer hook ups, as well as 2 additional rooms well sized for sleeping quarters. Each floor has a dedicated hot water heater, making this home excellent for hosting family and friends, no matter when they come calling. Enjoy summers picking wild raspberries along the edge of the woods or grilling on the deck, and the stunning mountain views from the kitchen in winter.
3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $374,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Wilson Memorial High School teacher has been charged with sexual battery by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation.
Two people were arrested and charged by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday in connection with shots being fired into an occupied car in Stuarts Draft.
One person was killed and another injured Sunday night in a single-car accident on Interstate 64 in Augusta County.
Waynesboro City Council was told Tuesday that should it approve the Sunset Park project, a number of safety measures would be in place.
Caleb Isaac Michael Jones, 20, of Waynesboro, will be sentenced June 29.
This year's 10 Dawbarn Education Award recipients from Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County were honored this week.
The investigation found that owners of the restaurants failed to pay 55 employees $196,000 in overtime back wages, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
It’s been one year since Rob and Kristen Kaplan sold their house in Midlothian, Va., and most of their belongings, packed up their four children and dog, bought a boat and headed for the water.
BRIDGEWATER — A man was killed in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies in Virginia after a pursuit Thursday, state police said.
Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli's nephew, visited UVA on Saturday. He's the nation's top high school quarterback.
Arch Manning, the nation’s top 2023 quarterback recruit, visited Virginia’s football program this weekend, sources confirmed Saturday.