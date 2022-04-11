3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $374,900

Located in the highly sought after Riverheads School District, this home is set on 3.5 private acres surrounded by pastoral views. Inside you'll find a main floor perfect for entertaining, with an open kitchen and dining area that leads out to the large deck. The large floor plan, abundance of natural light and ample closet space make this home feel open and inviting. With it's own private entrance, the downstairs is ideal for an in-law suite or short term rental, with plumbing in place for a kitchen and washer/dryer hook ups, as well as 2 additional rooms well sized for sleeping quarters. Each floor has a dedicated hot water heater, making this home excellent for hosting family and friends, no matter when they come calling. Enjoy summers picking wild raspberries along the edge of the woods or grilling on the deck, and the stunning mountain views from the kitchen in winter.