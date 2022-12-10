 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $385,000

Beautiful new construction ready for its first owner! This home is situated on a private, almost 2 acre lot in Augusta County in the desirable Riverheads school district! Featuring one level living with an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings in the main living space. High end finishes grace this home: Stainless kitchen appliances, granite countertops, ceramic tile in bathrooms, and gorgeous trim throughout! Enjoy a two car attached garage and plenty of space to spread out on this large lot with a coffee drinking front porch and the back deck perfect for grilling and chilling! Come see today!

