Beautiful new construction ready for its first owner! This home is situated on a private, almost 2 acre lot in Augusta County in the desirable Riverheads school district! Featuring one level living with an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings in the main living space. High end finishes grace this home: Stainless kitchen appliances, granite countertops, ceramic tile in bathrooms, and gorgeous trim throughout! Enjoy a two car attached garage and plenty of space to spread out on this large lot with a coffee drinking front porch and the back deck perfect for grilling and chilling! Come see today!
3 Bedroom Home in Greenville - $385,000
The victory sends the Gladiators to the 1A state title game for the eighth consecutive season where they will play for their seventh straight state championship.
There was former NFL MVP and Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton, a very involved booster and regular at W&M home games this season. His brother, Caylin Newton, plays receiver for the Tribe.
Next season, Riverheads will move up to the Class 2 ranks.
A Waynesboro business owner still faces felony charges of embezzlement and failing to file meals tax reports, but several of the charges against him have been withdrawn.
The body of a man reported missing over the weekend was found Monday morning in the South River near Waynesboro.
A Blacksburg man died Monday night after a single-car Augusta County accident on Mount Torrey Road, three miles south of Howardsville Turnpike.
Creative Works Farm's annual fundraiser is sold out, officials announced.
Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeff Cassell says the school system is not bursting at the seams with capacity issues, and he does not foresee that happening in the next few years.
Senior Charlie Haynes nailed eight clutch free throws in overtime to secure the win.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying a supect in a commercial burglary in Stuarts Draft.